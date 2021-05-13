Olivia Munn and John Mulaney Are Dating (Reports)

Are Olivia Munn and John Mulaney the newest Hollywood couple!?

Sources told People that the two are indeed dating.

“This is very new, they’re taking it slowly,” a source close to John adds. “They met at church in Los Angeles.”

Reps for the two could not be reached for immediate comment.

According to reports, John and Olivia have known each other for a couple years.

In December, the actress sent the 38-year-old comedian her online support after he entered rehab

following a relapse in his decades-long journey with addiction.

“Sending SO MUCH love and support to John Mulaney. You got this,” Olivia, 40, tweeted at the time.

The news of their reported romance comes just days after John announced he was getting a divorce from his wife of 6 years, Annamarie Tendler.

Annamarie, whose marriage to the “Kid Gorgeous” comedian is a common topic for his stand ups specials, is an artist in New York. She released a statement through her own spokesperson to Page Six saying, “I am heartbroken that John has decided to end our marriage. I wish him support and success as he continues his recovery.”

A rep for the comedian confirmed the split to Access Hollywood and said in a statement to Page Six, “John will not have any further comment as he continues to focus on his recovery and getting back to work.”