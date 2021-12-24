Olivia Munn and John Mulaney Reveal First Photo Of Baby Boy Malcolm Hiệp Mulaney

Welcome to the world, Malcolm Hiệp Mulaney.

John Mulaney and Olivia Munn officially introduced the world to the newborn son in a Christmas Eve post!

Olivia, 41, and John, 39, both shared sweet photographs of their baby on Instagram on Friday, with Olivia writing, “”My Golden Ox baby. Malcolm Hiệp Mulaney. Happy Holidays,” Munn captioned her post.

Mulaney shared a snap of his son sleeping and wrote, “Meet Malcolm Hiệp Mulaney. He has his whole life ahead of him. He hasn’t even tried seltzer yet. I’m very in love with him and his whole deal. Happy Holidays.”

The duo have reportedly been dating since May 2021 and have been longtime friends. John revealed that they were expecting on “Late Night with Seth Meyers” in September.

“I got into this relationship that’s been really beautiful with someone incredible … And we’re having a baby together,” he told host Seth Meyers at the time.

“Olivia and this baby have helped save me from myself in this early journey out of recovery,” John added. John checked himself into rehab last December following a decades-long battle with addiction.