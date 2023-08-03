Olivia Munn Celebrates Fitting Into Pre-Baby Jean Shorts 20 Months After Giving Birth

Olivia Munn is celebrating a personal motherhood milestone.

The actress and mom, 43, got honest about her postpartum fitness journey, telling Instagram followers this week that she fit into a favorite clothing item for the first time since giving birth to nearly 2-year-old son Malcolm.

“Took a minute but I’m finally in my pre-baby jean shorts,” she wrote, showing off the denim cutoffs in a mirror selfie.

“My baby is 20 months old and it took all 20 months,” she continued, sharing the inspiring way she overcame the temptation to compare herself to others. “I was watching other moms have their snapback within months and wondering why it wasn’t happening for me. But I realized it’s just gonna be different for me and that eventually, one day, I’d slow snap it back. I have more energy now too…that was more important for me to get back. And thankfully it’s back. 🤞.”

Olivia and John Mulaney welcomed Malcolm in November 2021 and have documented first-time parenthood with frequent peeks at how quickly their toddler is growing up.

Most recently, the “X-Men: Apocalypse’ star gave fans a look at a family beach day with John and baby Malcolm in which the couple went the extra mile to make sure their little one stayed protected from the rays.

“It takes two adults to put sunscreen on one toddler. And we didn’t even do a good job,” she teased on Instagram, captioning a trio of photos showing her and the comedian adorably slathering Malcolm with lotion.