New year, new man!

Olivia Munn rang in the New Year cuddling up to her rumored boyfriend, Tucker Roberts.

The 38-year-old actress was spotted with Tucker in a series of photos posted to famed music manager Scooter Braun’s Instagram account.

In the group shot, it appears that Olivia is sitting on Tucker’s lap as he holds her in a sweet embrace.

The alleged couple got photobombed by Scooter in another pic where Tucker has one hand on Olivia’s back and one placed jokingly on Scooter’s chin!

Tucker is the head of Comcast’s esports team, the Philadelphia Fusion, and is the son of Comcast CEO, Brian Roberts.

The pair have spent a lot of time together in the last month and were seen holding hands in Los Angeles during a recent shopping trip.

This new romance appears to be the first serious relationship “The Newsroom” star has had since she split from NFL quarterback Aaron Rodgers in 2017.

Although her Instagram didn’t reveal as much as Scooter’s, Olivia posted her own video with her dog Frankie to send a message of gratitude.

Starting the new year with puppies and a new bae? What more could you ask for in 2019?!