New year, new man!
Olivia Munn rang in the New Year cuddling up to her rumored boyfriend, Tucker Roberts.
The 38-year-old actress was spotted with Tucker in a series of photos posted to famed music manager Scooter Braun’s Instagram account.
In the group shot, it appears that Olivia is sitting on Tucker’s lap as he holds her in a sweet embrace.
The alleged couple got photobombed by Scooter in another pic where Tucker has one hand on Olivia’s back and one placed jokingly on Scooter’s chin!
Tucker is the head of Comcast’s esports team, the Philadelphia Fusion, and is the son of Comcast CEO, Brian Roberts.
The pair have spent a lot of time together in the last month and were seen holding hands in Los Angeles during a recent shopping trip.
This new romance appears to be the first serious relationship “The Newsroom” star has had since she split from NFL quarterback Aaron Rodgers in 2017.
Although her Instagram didn’t reveal as much as Scooter’s, Olivia posted her own video with her dog Frankie to send a message of gratitude.
View this post on Instagram
Happy New Year!!! Thank you so much to everyone who has been so supportive. A lot of people talk about the negative impact of social media, but I have always been able to find support and kindness from you guys, especially back in September. Your love and respect lifted me up and helped give me the courage to stay strong. There is darkness in every place you look, but there is also so much light and humanity and that’s what you brought to me. I’m forever grateful. Thank you so so so much. 💛 I’ll see ya in 2019 ✨💫
Starting the new year with puppies and a new bae? What more could you ask for in 2019?!
Copyright © 2019 by NBC Universal, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
This material may not be republished, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.