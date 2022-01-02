Olivia Munn Gazes At Her And John Mulaney’s Baby Boy Malcolm In Heartwarming Mother-Son Photo

Olivia Munn looks to be loving life as a new mom!

The “Love Wedding Repeat” actress took to Instagram on Sunday to share an up-close look at her mother-son bonding time with her and John Mulaney‘s newborn, Malcolm Hiệp.

In the photo, she gazed lovingly at the little one as he looked back with wide eyes and a playful expression on his face.

Olivia wore a cozy pink sweatshirt, while Malcolm was dressed in a gray shirt, white pants and festive striped socks.

“Happy New Year,” she simply captioned the shot.

Many of the star’s friends and fellow celebrity moms filled the comment section with their adoring reactions.

Amanda Kloots gushed, “Oh this makes me the happiest!!”

“Congratulations!” Vanessa Bryant wrote, adding a heart.

“Emily in Paris” star Ashley Park commented, “Oliviaaaa. You’re gonna be the best mama.”

News broke last month that Olivia and John’s son had arrived. The proud parents debuted the first photos of their little one on Christmas Eve. In the snaps, the infant peacefully slept as a fuzzy blanket kept him warm.

“My Golden Ox baby. Malcolm Hiệp Mulaney. Happy Holidays,” Olivia captioned her shot.

In his own post, John dreamed ahead to all of the experiences his baby boy would go on to have.

“Meet Malcolm Hiệp Mulaney. He has his whole life ahead of him. He hasn’t even tried seltzer yet. I’m very in love with him and his whole deal. Happy Holidays,” he wrote.