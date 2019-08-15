Olivia Newton-John Feels Grateful For Every Day She’s Alive Amid Cancer Battle

Olivia Newton-John is staying positive amid her public battle with breast cancer.

The famed singer, actress and dancer was in very good spirits while being honored at The Industry Dance Awards & Cancer Benefit Show at the Avalon Theater in Hollywood. The 70-year-old confessed to Access Hollywood’s Sibley Scoles her secrets to remaining upbeat while living with stage 4 cancer.

“I think in your life; you create your life by what you think. So, if I create a positive belief, I will have a positive day. If you go into it victimized or feeling sorry for yourself, that’s the kind of day you’ll have,” she told Access Hollywood.

Adding, “So, you’re the only one that can change. No one else can do it for you. So, you have to create a positive thought. And luckily for me it comes easy. And yeah, it’s ok”

Olivia recently sat down with “60 Minutes Australia,” and got candid about her tough battle with cancer. In the interview, Olivia’s daughter expressed her frustration with her mom’s cancer battle, saying, “I was mad because of if anyone doesn’t deserve to through cancer it is my mother.”

Sibley asked the “Grease” star what she thought of her daughter’s quote, to which Olivia replied, “(I feel) touched. Yeah. That’s beautiful. I haven’t seen any of those interviews so that’s the first time I’ve heard it.”

Olivia received the Lifetime Achievement Award at the star-studded event and expressed how grateful she was of the award, but she said she’s not done yet!

“I’m not even halfway through,” she said. “But I’m not done. It’s a great honor. Particularly in dancing which is not really my … I’m not a dancer per se.”

