Olivia Rodrigo & Producer Adam Faze Have Broken Up (Report)

Have Olivia Rodrigo and Adam Faze gone their separate ways?

According to People, the “Good 4 U” singer and her 24-year-old producer boyfriend have called it quits, with a source telling the outlet that the pair’s relationship has “been over for a bit now.”

Access Hollywood has reached out to a rep for the pop star for comment.

The news comes less than seven months after Olivia was first spotted spending time with Adam at a “Space Jam 2” premiere party at Six Flags Magic Mountain.

A source told E! News at the time that the “Brutal” songstress introduced Adam as “her boyfriend” at the event and was in “great spirits” by his side.

“They were really cute together and weren’t trying to hide their affection at all,” the insider shared, adding that they were seen “holding hands at one point.”

Neither Olivia nor Adam ever publicly confirmed their relationship, but paparazzi have spotted them locking lips on multiple occasions.

Before connecting with Adam, the actress was linked to her “High School Musical: The Musical: The Series” co-star Joshua Bassett, whom most of her debut album “Sour” is rumored to be about.

