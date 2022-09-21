Olivia Wilde Says Harry Styles ‘Did Not Spit On’ Chris Pine

Olivia Wilde is clearing up a pervasive rumor surrounding her upcoming film “Don’t Worry Darling.”

When the director stopped by “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” on Wednesday, she shut down speculation that Harry Styles had spit on Chris Pine at the movie’s premiere at the Venice Film Festival earlier this month.

“Another one of our weird rumors, ‘spitgate,’ which you might have heard about,” Olivia told Stephen, who immediately knew what she was referring to.

The late-night host quickly read the next question on his notecard: “Did Harry Styles spit on Chris Pine? Why or why not?”

“He did not,” Olivia laughed in reply. “But I think it’s a perfect example of like, people will look for drama anywhere they can. Harry did not spit on Chris, in fact.”

“People will look for drama anywhere they can. Harry did not spit on Chris, in fact.” — @oliviawilde on #spitgate More tonight on @CBS at 11:35/10:35c. #LSSC pic.twitter.com/RQS54WJH0G — The Late Show (@colbertlateshow) September 22, 2022

Stephen pretended to not believe her, quipping, “Only time will tell,” which made the “House” alum laugh even more.

“No, he really didn’t!” she said.

Olivia’s clarification comes weeks after “spitgate” rumors were first sparked by a viral video of Harry allegedly spitting into Chris’ lap as he sat down next to him at the premiere.

Shortly after, Chris’ rep quickly set the record straight, telling Access Hollywood in a statement, “This is a ridiculous story…a complete fabrication and the result of an odd online illusion that is clearly deceiving and allows for foolish speculation.”

“Just to be clear, Harry Styles did NOT spit on Chris Pine……there is nothing but respect between these two men and any suggestion otherwise is a blatant attempt to create drama that simply does not exist,” the statement continued.

Meanwhile, Harry poked fun at the rumor while performing at his Love On Tour stop at Madison Square Garden.

“This is our 10th show at Madison Square Garden, it is wonderful, wonderful, wonderful to be back in New York. I just popped very quickly to Venice to spit on Chris Pine. But fret not, we’re back!” he joked to the crowd.