Olivia Wilde Shares Rare Pic Of Her Kids!

Olivia Wilde is giving us a glimpse of her fun day out with her kids!

The 37-year-old snapped a picture of her adorable 7-year-old son, Otis, and 4-year-old daughter, Daisy, on what appears to be the Storybook ride at Disneyland! She posted the photo to her Instagram on Wednesday captioning it “🐣 🐣.”

The “Booksmart” director is typically very private and rarely shares pictures of her two kids, which she shares with ex Jason Sudeikis.

She last posted a picture of them on her Instagram Story in Nov. 2020 shortly after her split from the “Horrible Bosses” star.

The photo shows the kids playing outside while wearing masks. She captioned the sweet snap, “My everythings.”

Olivia and Jason split after a 7-year engagement and nearly decade-long relationship in 2020.

They first started dating in November 2011 and the “Ted Lasso” star popped the question after the new year holiday the following year.

The duo have also collaborated professionally during their relationship—Jason had a role in Olivia’s directorial debut, “Booksmart,” which earned a Golden Globe nomination.

Since their split, Olivia appears to have to moved on in the love department – with Harry Styles! The two met on the set of “Don’t Worry Darling,” which Olivia is directing, and they were first spotted holding hands at a wedding in Montecito back in January.

The actress-turned-director has nothing but good things to say about the former One Direction singer. She praised Harry for taking a supporting role opposite a female lead.

“Little known fact: most male actors don’t want to play supporting roles in female-led films. The industry has raised them to believe it lessens their power (i.e financial value) to accept these roles, which is one of the reasons it’s so hard to get financing for movies focusing on female stories. No joke, it is harrrrrd to find actors who recognize why it might be worth it to allow for a woman to hold the spotlight. Enter: @harrystyles, our ‘Jack,’” Olivia wrote.