Olympian Bode Miller's 19-Month-Old Daughter Dies: 'We Are Beyond Devastated'

Bode Miller and his family are experiencing an unimaginable loss.
The Olympic skier and his wife, beach volleyball player Morgan Beck, revealed on Monday that their 19-month-old daughter Emeline passed away over the weekend.
In a heartbreaking Instagram post, the couple shared their grief and sorrow over the tragedy and asked followers to respect their privacy during this difficult time.
"We are beyond devastated. Our baby girl, Emmy, passed away yesterday," Bode wrote, captioning a series of photos and videos of Emeline while also paying tribute to her memory
"Never in a million years did we think we would experience a pain like this. Her love, her light, her spirit will never be forgotten. Our little girl loved life and lived it to its fullest every day," he continued.
The Orange County Coroner's Office confirmed the death, telling NBC News that the toddler died at a local hospital. Out of respect for the Miller family, the O.C. Sheriff's Office declined to confirm reports that Emmy drowned in a neighbor's pool.
Bode's skiing community rallied immediate support, with Lindsey Vonn tweeting her sympathy and U.S. Ski & Snowboard sharing their condolences in a statement to Access.
"Everyone at U.S. Ski & Snowboard is devastated to hear the tragic news about Bode and Morgan's baby daughter Emmy," the statement read. "Our thoughts and prayers are with them, their family and friends at this time."
Emeline was the youngest of Bode's four children. The gold medalist has two kids from previous relationships and a 3-year-old son with Morgan.
Back in April, the athletes announced with an Easter-themed post that they are expecting another bundle of joy this fall.
-- Erin Biglow