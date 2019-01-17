Mckayla Maroney is mourning the death of her father Mike Maroney, who passed away at 59.
On Tuesday, the 2012 Summer Olympian, 23, shared the news on Twitter in a heartfelt tribute to her father.
“Love u dad. I can’t believe this is real. I don’t want to. I’ll miss you forever. Rest in peace. You were the most incredible dad,” she wrote alongside a photo of her and her dad hugging next to a pool.
Her brother Kav Maroney also posted a tribute to their father on his Instagram account.
Dad you taught me everything from how to walk to how to be a man and for that I thank you. Thank you for getting up at 4:30am for work and not coming home till 7 pm everyday for more then 20 years just to keep food on the table, and for us to have a great life. I’m the man of the house now and I promise to hold everything down. I promise. I love you and miss you i will live to make you proud till The day i get to see you again. I love you dad
Mike Maroney’s cause of death was not immediately made clear.
