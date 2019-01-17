Olympic Gymnast Mckayla Maroney’s Father Dies At 59 Years Old

McKayla Maroney

Mckayla Maroney is mourning the death of her father Mike Maroney, who passed away at 59.

On Tuesday, the 2012 Summer Olympian, 23, shared the news on Twitter in a heartfelt tribute to her father.

“Love u dad. I can’t believe this is real. I don’t want to. I’ll miss you forever. Rest in peace. You were the most incredible dad,” she wrote alongside a photo of her and her dad hugging next to a pool.

Her brother Kav Maroney also posted a tribute to their father on his Instagram account.

“Dad you taught me everything from how to walk to how to be a man and for that I thank you,” he wrote. “I’m the man of the house now and I promise to hold everything down. I promise. I love you and miss you I will live to make you proud till the day I get to see you again.”

Mike Maroney’s cause of death was not immediately made clear.

