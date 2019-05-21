‘Once Upon A Time In Hollywood’: Everything We Learned From The New Trailer

The Cannes Film Festival audience watched the premiere of Quentin Tarantino’s hotly anticipated ninth film, “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood,” on Tuesday evening. While the rest of the world will have to wait until it’s released wide on July 26 to do the same, eager fans can get a taste of what’s to come in the film’s brand-new trailer.

The second trailer for the black comedy gives us a better look at Rick Dalton (Leonardo DiCaprio), a seasoned actor who is close friends with his trusty stunt double, Cliff Booth (Brad Pitt).

In the opening scene, we see Cliff hilariously chowing down on the celery stalk in his Bloody Mary as Rick schmoozes with hotshot Hollywood director Marvin Schwarzs (Al Pacino) in a bar. This is our first introduction to Al’s character, and we can hardly recognize him behind the thick-rimmed glasses.

Marvin is a fan of Rick’s past films, including a campy World War II movie he once shot – undoubtedly a cheeky nod to Tarantino’s “Inglourious Basterds.”

We also see Rick working on a Western-themed TV show, which gives off serious “The Hateful Eight” and “Django Unchained” vibes. But Rick’s new gig seems to be tough, and he beats himself up in his trailer after flubbing his scenes.

“It’s official, buddy. I’m a has-been,” he groans to Cliff.

Along with extended looks at Leo, Brad and Al’s characters, we also get a peek at Margot Robbie’s Sharon Tate, who excitedly hits a showing off her own film.

“I’m Sharon Tate! I’m in the movie!” she gushes to a movie theater employee.

The trailer also features Damon Herriman as the notorious Charles Manson, who a pretty brunette hippie (played by Margaret Qualley) introduces to Cliff.

“Charlie’s gonna dig you!” she sweetly tells the stuntman.

As we all know now, this is going to quickly awry; and the trailer hints at such, showing three people arming themselves with guns and knives.

“In this town, that can all change like that,” Rick says in voiceover as the suspicious trio heads down a darkened road.

Along with all of the foreshadowing, we also get the first peek at the late Luke Perry, whose performance in “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” marks his final film. The “Riverdale” star, who passed away at age 52 in March, appears to portray a co-star of Rick’s on the set of his TV Western.

Watch the full trailer for “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” below.