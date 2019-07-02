Ooh-La-La! Nicole Kidman And Keith Urban Share An Intimate Moment At Paris Fashion Week

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban are giving us all the feels in Paris.

After celebrating their 13th wedding anniversary on June 25, the longtime lovebirds looked more smitten than ever when they stepped out holding hands for the Giorgio Armani Privé Haute Couture Fall/Winter runway show during Paris Fashion Week.

The “Big Little Lies” actress stunned in a black Armani sequined dress paired with a chic white blazer draped over her shoulders, while her handsome hubby also looked like a million bucks in a sleek black suit and tie. The gorgeous couple snuggled up close on the red carpet as they posed for photos together.

Last week, the pair took to Instagram to share heartfelt tributes in honor of their wedding day. “Thirteen years of magic, music, romance, wild adventures and the ongoing discovery of pure love,” Keith wrote. “Happy Anniversary Babygirl.”

Nicole returned the favor with her own heartfelt post, writing, “…Love Happy anniversary, baby.”