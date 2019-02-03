Oprah knows how to bring the party!

Four days after celebrating her 65th birthday, the media mogul kept the revelry going on Holland America Line’s Girls’ Getaway Cruise.

Oprah was the official “godmother” for the three-day voyage, which embarked from Ft. Lauderdale, Fla., and made a stop in the Bahamas.

While the “A Wrinkle in Time” star participated in some more buttoned-up activities on deck – including a few presentations and onstage talks – she made sure to let loose for a boozy pajama party.

In an Instagram video, a PJ-clad Oprah shouts in excitement as she carries a tray of full shot glasses to a thirsty crowd. “Lady Marmalade” pulses over the cruise speakers, and attendees shriek with glee as they wait for a drink from the TV icon.

“Thank you, Oprah! We love you!” one yelled.

“Tequila anyone? ‘I’m not throwing away my shot’!” Oprah punnily captioned the video, referencing a famous “Hamilton” lyric.

“Thanks to every mother-daughter-sister-friend-cousin-[niece]-companion-partner who joined us on the #Girl’sGetAwayCruise,” she continued.

Sign us up for the next cruise, O!