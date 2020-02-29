Oprah Takes A Tumble On Stage While Ironically Talking About ‘Balance’

Oopsie! Oprah took a tumble on stage Saturday while kicking off her “2020 Vision: Your Life In Focus” tour stop in Los Angeles. Right before the fall, the legendary media queen was speaking about her definition of wellness:

“Wellness to me means all things in balance, and balance doesn’t mean all things are equal or at peace at all times…”

After the accident, Oprah was quick to address the crowd, hilariously stating, “Wrong shoes!” She then proceeded to remove the shoes and continue the show barefoot like a true champ.

Oprah has been on a cross-country arena tour for her 2020 Vision Tour with WW (Weight Watchers Reimagined) since January. The tour’s mission is to inspire her millions of fans to create meaningful change in 2020 with stories from her own wellness journey, as well as those of some famous A-list friends.

On the tour’s first stop, Oprah sat down with Lady Gaga, who openly talked about repeated sexual assault she endured as a teenager and developing PTSD from those horrific experiences. In Charlotte, Amy Schumer got real about her difficult pregnancy with her first child. A few weeks later in Brooklyn, Michelle Obama teased former President Barack Obama by telling the crowd that he “gets that ugly, loud cry” at any one of their daughters’ milestone moments.

The 2020 Vision tour wraps in Denver, CO on Mar. 7 with guest star Gayle King.