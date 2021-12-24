Oprah Winfrey And Her Family Surprise Gayle King’s Baby Grandson With Serenade Of ‘Lion King’

Oprah Winfrey and her family are ready to welcome Gayle King’s grandson to the family! On the eve of Christmas Eve, Oprah posted a sweet video with her family where they are singing verses from the “Lion King” and doing a fun welcome ceremony.

Oprah shared the sentimental and festive welcome to her Instagram, and captioned the posted, “ Everyone who is spending Christmas at my house has to be vaccinated, boosted, tested, and quarantined. Stedman calls it “The Policy” cause I’m that serious about it. This was release day for our bubble and we knew we had to throw a welcome celebration for Baby Luca, who none of us had met yet! We missed his grandma @gayleking but she’ll join us once she completes the policy! Thank you to @bonfortunestyle and @anasballooncreations for helping bring the fun to Baby Luca’s first time at my house. Have a happy and safe holiday, everyone.”

In the sweet video, Oprah cooed over the newborn baby and said, “I’ve been waiting to see you” and showered the little boy with kisses.

Stedman could also be seen in the background singing along and clapping.

Oprah is clearly going to be one loving bonus-grandma! She and Gayle have been longtime BFFS and when Gayle’s daughter, Kirby, gave birth earlier this year both Gayle and Oprah were over the moon.