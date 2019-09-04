Oprah Winfrey Is Going On Tour And You Can Spend A Day Learning From Her!

Oprah Winfrey is hitting the road for the first time in 5 years.

The legendary icon will spend the day with thousands of people on her nine-stop U.S. tour next year. She’s going to share the ups and downs of her personal wellness journey and inspire everyone to find their path to feeling good in the new year.

“Oprah’s 2020 Vision: Your Life In Focus” is going to be a full day of wellness for attendees starting January 2020. She’s teamed up with WW (Weight Watchers Reimagined) along with some high-profile guests to motivate audiences for the new year and celebrate themselves.

“What I know for sure is we can all come together to support a stronger, healthier, more abundant life – focused on what makes us feel energized, connected and empowered,” Oprah Winfrey said in a statement. “As I travel the country, my hope for this experience is to motivate others to let 2020 be the year of transformation and triumph – beginning first and foremost with what makes us well. This is the year to move forward, let’s make it happen in 2020!”

The 65-year-old will also be interviewing some of the biggest celebrities, game-changers, and headline-makers in one of her signature interviews at every stop along the tour. Each city will also feature the latest in wellness research and interactive workbook exercises.

Over $1 million from tour proceeds will benefit WW Good, the philanthropic arm of WW that helps bring fresh, healthy food to underserved communities nationwide.

Women Nation, a newly formed division of Live Nation will be producing her tour, they’re dedicated to women-led and women-driven live events. The tour will be kicking off on Saturday, January 4 in Ft. Lauderdale, FL and make stops in St. Paul, Charlotte, Atlanta, Brooklyn, Dallas, San Francisco and Los Angeles before wrapping Saturday, March 7 in Denver, CO. Tickets are available for sale on Monday, September 9th, click here for more details.