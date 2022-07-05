Rihanna Dethrones Kim Kardashian Becoming The Youngest Self-Made Female Billionaire

Rihanna is dethroning Kim Kardashian as the youngest-self-made female billionaire in America. The 34-year-old mogul de-throned Kim Kardashian’s title after earning $1.4B, according to Forbes.

Kim, 41, first garnered the title of youngest self-made billionaire woman in 2021 when she was increased her net worth from October 2020 to April 2021 from $780 million to $1 billion.

Rihanna is the only woman younger than 40 to make it to the annual list of America’s richest self-made women, which was released by Forbes in June. It has also been reported that she may be planning to take her lingerie company, Savage X Fenty, public through an offering that would value the company at $3 billion.

The musician and entrepreneur first became a billionaire last August and became the richest female musician in the world and the second richest female entertainer after Oprah Winfrey.

But that’s the only thing that the beauty mogul is celebrating. Her and her beau A$AP Rocky reportedly welcomed their first child together in May, a baby boy, according to multiple outlets.

Per TMZ, who was first to report the news, the little one arrived on May 13 in Los Angeles, but further details including a name are not yet known.