‘Orange Is The New Black’ Star Danielle Brooks Welcomes Baby Girl: ‘She’s Perfect’

Congratulations to Danielle Brooks! The “Orange Is The New Black” star posted a black-and-white photo of her newborn baby to Instagram on Tuesday alongside the caption, “11.16.19 ❤️♾❤️ She’s perfect.”

View this post on Instagram 11.16.19 ❤️♾❤️ She’s perfect. A post shared by Danielle Brooks (@daniebb3) on Nov 18, 2019 at 2:51pm PST

The 30-year-old star also announced her pregnancy on Instagram back in July with a cute photo of a positive pregnancy test as Danielle sported a huge grin in the background. “So elated to finally share this news with you all,” the star captioned her post. “I’m happily pregnant!”

Danielle was a strong advocate for body positivity during her pregnancy. “This moment is discovering new parts of myself that I never knew existed before,” Danielle captioned a post in part where she cradled her nearly 8-month pregnant belly. “This moment is about experiencing all that life has to offer me as a woman.

I’m living and basking in the right now!”

In July, less than a month after making her pregnancy public, Danielle rocked an all-silver sequined dress at the final season world premiere of “Orange Is The New Black.” The actress stole the show as she cradled her growing bump and showed off her fashionable style!

Of course, Danielle’s birth announcement was quickly flooded by well wishes from her famous friends. “MAMA!!!!!!! Congratulations sweetheart!!!!! 🎉🎉🎉” wrote “Will And Grace” star Debra Messing. And “This Is Us” star Chrissy Metz chimed in with a sweet “Congraaaaaaatulaaaations! What a sweet angel!❤️❤️❤️❤️”

Danielle has yet to release the name of her little bundle of joy. We’re sending well wishes to the growing family!