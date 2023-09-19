‘Orange Is The New Black’ Star Dascha Polanco Is About To Be A Grandmother At 40

Dascha Polanco is about to earn an important new title – grandmother!

The “Orange is the New Black” star’s daughter, Dasany Kristal Gonzalez, is expecting her first child. Dascha, 40, announced the happy news in a joint Instagram post with Dasany this month, sharing photo of herself cradling the 20-year-old’s growing belly.

“I just got a promotion,” she teased in her caption alongside an ice-blue emoji.

Dascha flashed an ear-to-ears smile in the heartwarming shot and fans flocked to the comment section with congrats and well wishes. Her “OITNB” co-star Uzo Aduba was also among those who chimed in with kind words.

“Ahhhhh!!!!! Congratulations to you both!!!!! So exciting!!!!!” the Emmy winner wrote.

Dasany previously shared peeks at her baby shower and confirmed that she has a son on the way.

“We already love you to the moon and back 💙🌙.. countdown till your arrival baby boy,” she wrote on Instagram earlier this month, captioning multiple photos of the event including romantic snaps with her partner.

Dascha has been open about her experience as a young mother, telling Parents Latina magazine in 2020 about her approach to raising Dasany and the grace she learned to give herself along the way.

“I allow myself to be vulnerable. I’m able to apologize. I’m able to say, ‘We don’t do that in this house’ or ‘I’m your mother, not your friend,'” the actress explained at the time. “It’s okay to make mistakes. Every mother is just raising her kids to the best of her ability, and the more time passes, the more you learn that.”