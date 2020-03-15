Orlando Bloom Admits He Was Celibate For 6 Months Before Meeting Katy Perry

Orlando Bloom is getting candid about his sex life.

In an interview with U.K. newspaper The Sunday Times, the “Carnival Row” star opened up about his decision to be celibate for six months before meeting his now-fiancée Katy Perry in 2016. The actor admitted that he abstained from sex at the advice of his friend Laird Hamilton after he told the surfer that he “wasn’t happy.”

“Laird said, ‘If you want to be serious about a relationship, go celibate for a few months and figure it out,'” Orlando recalled. “It takes away the idea of going to a party and thinking, ‘Who am I going to meet?’ I was suddenly, like, ‘Oh, I can have a relationship with a woman that is just friends.'”

After being celibate for three months, Orlando decided to keep going. “I was really enjoying the way I was relating to women, and to the feminine within myself,” he explained. “I know that sounds crazy.”

He also refrained from watching porn, insisting that he did “completely nothing” during that time. “It was insane,” Orlando said. “I don’t think it’s healthy. I don’t think it was advisable. You have to keep moving down there.” Though he added that he finds porn to be “super disruptive to your sex life, to your libido.”

The English actor’s celibacy ended after he met his future wife at the 2016 Golden Globes. The pair dated on-and-off for several years before Orlando proposed to Katy on Valentine’s Day in 2019.

“So, there’s Katy Perry, and there’s Katheryn Hudson, her real name,” he said of the pop star. “Katheryn is the woman I’m really intrigued by. It’s like, I’m a boy from Kent and you’re a girl from Santa Barbara. That’s what I’m focused on, not the bells and whistles.”

Orlando’s 9-year-old son Flynn, whom he shares with ex-wife Miranda Kerr, is also a big fan of Katy. “My son put it so well,” he told The Sunday Times. “I asked, ‘What’s it like with Mum and her husband [Evan Spiegel]? How’s it different to us?’ He smiled [and said], ‘You’re the fun couple.'”

The 35-year-old singer announced that she was expecting the couple’s first child in her music video for “Never Worn White.” Katy told fans at the time, “I am excited. We’re excited and happy, and it’s probably the longest secret I’ve ever had to keep.”

Orlando also gushed to the newspaper about becoming a father for the second time. “This kind of joy isn’t something you can put into words — or really wrap your head around,” he said. “Obviously, we’ve known for a long time before going public. As you can imagine, it’s such an incredibly precious, private, yet commonplace moment to be sharing with the world… The whole family is over the moon.”