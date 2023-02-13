Orlando Bloom Teases ‘Massive Finale Finish’ To ‘Carnival Row’ In Season 2

After a more than three-year hiatus, Orlando Bloom’s hit fantasy crime series “Carnival Row” is finally returning for its second (and final) season!

Ahead of the premiere, Orlando told Access Hollywood’s Zuri Hall what fans can expect from the final chapter.

“There’s a lot of what audiences loved in Season 1 [in Season 2], and if they didn’t [see it], they should go and check that out and then jump into Season 2. We give you kind of a massive finale finish,” he shared. “It’s such a beautiful comment on society, I think, on all the things that happen in the world.”

Season 2 began filming in 2019 in Prague, but production shut down multiple times amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Orlando quickly noticed parallels between the story they were telling and real life.

“It’s crazy that we were making a show with a storyline, a plotline, that involved a sickness, a virus that was taking hold amongst the fae, and then it came right into our lives and shut us down for two years. It’s interesting how life and art mirror each other,” he reflected.

In “Carnival Row,” Orlando portrays Rycroft “Philo” Philostrate, an inspector of The Burgue and a half-fae.

“Philo is back action,” he told Access of Season 2. “He’s now kind of battling his inner fae in some ways and coming to terms with it in others. I sort of liken it to the Joker and Batman as a dual character kind of playing out inside his brain.”

Orlando co-stars in the series alongside Cara Delevingne, who portrays Vignette Stonemoss.

“I think this role for Cara was made for her – and she also kind of made it her own in the best way,” the “Pirates of the Caribbean” alum said. “Vignette is feisty and kind of outgoing and gregarious, and it was a lot of fun. We had a great time, and Prague is a great place to be to make a show like this. The neo-noir world that it is was fantastic. All the cast were wonderful to work with.”

Orlando also gushed over their set in Prague, which he called “so detailed and true to life.”

“As an actor, all you want is a great stage to perform on, and there wasn’t really a better stage that I can think of in terms of a location and a set and design and the way that it all came together,” he said. “I love the show for the world-building aspect of it, and for the kind of socially conscious messaging around using a fantasy genre as a way to look at social issues that are happening in the world, and that was one of the great things about the show.”

“Carnival Row” Season 2 premieres on Amazon Prime Video on Feb. 17.