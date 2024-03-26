Our Place Has Everything You Need For Your Spring Kitchen Refresh

The products featured in this article are selected from brands that are partners of NBCUniversal Checkout. If you buy something through our links, Access Hollywood makes a commission on your purchase. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by retailer, not Access Hollywood.

Your spring cleaning plans need to include your kitchen. If your pots and pans are rusted, broken, or just plain bad, upgrade your kitchen cookware with a spring refresh.

Our Place is an editor-approved cookware brand that makes a range of attractive, affordable cooking implements. Many of the pieces in Our Place’s lineup are designed to replace the need for multiple pots and pans, which means you’ll be refreshing your kitchen inventory for less! Whether you want to boil water for pasta, stir-fry vegetables, steam dumplings, press burger patties to perfection, or take a hot dish out of the oven safely, Our Place has got you covered.

The must-have brand focuses on sustainable practices, non-toxic items, and aesthetic design. The Always Pan and the Perfect Pot, two of Our Place’s landmark products, both come in a ton of cool colors. They are outfitted with a ceramic nonstick coating, made without potentially toxic materials such as PFAS (including PTFEs and PFOAs), lead and cadmium. All of Our Place’s packaging is free of traditional plastics, and the items come in shipping boxes that are fully recyclable and biodegradable.

It’s time to donate your old cookware and invest in some new pieces from Our Place! Shop our selection below.

