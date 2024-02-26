It’s Time For A Spring Refresh: Shop Under $50 Spring Home Decor

The products featured in this article are selected from brands that are partners of NBCUniversal Checkout. If you buy something through our links, Access Hollywood makes a commission on your purchase. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by retailer, not Access Hollywood.

It’s time to swap out your winter home decor for some fresh spring finds. A decor refresh is the perfect way to get ready for the new season. We’ve rounded up the best under $50 home decor for spring that will help transform your space right now.

Ditch your heavy winter blankets and tons of holiday candles. Spring decor is all about natural fabrics and texture, pops of color, and florals.

To make your home spring-ready, add some decorative accents to your living space with vases, a cute pillow, greenery, flowers, woven baskets, and decorative objects on your coffee table.

All of these items are spring trend friendly and budget friendly. Get your apartment, family home, or even your office spring style ready for less with our picks below. We’ve found pieces for every part of your home, from the bedroom to the living room, to your kitchen, and even your hallway.

Shop under $50 home decor for spring below.

