‘OutDaughtered’: Adam & Danielle Busby Tease ‘Different’ New Season For 6 Daughters (Exclusive)

The Busby family is ready for a new season of “OutDaughtered” and this time all the girls are really getting in on the action!

In a new interview with Access Hollywood, Danielle and Adam Busby sat down with their eldest daughter, Blayke, and their quintuplets, Ava, Olivia, Hazel, Riley, and Parker and shared what fans can expect to see on the new episodes of their hit TLC show.

“Their involvement throughout this season is just a little bit different I mean they all wear mics now when we film and so like that’s just something different that they’ve never really done and so they’re their little people. They’re their own little person this time.” Danielle shared. “It’s different now I guess, maybe because they are older and a little more self-sufficient.”

After celebrating their 8th birthday, the quints are show no signs of slowing down.

“We try out best to let them be the kids they are,” Danielle said.

The mom of six also revealed that they are dialing up their own unique interests as Adam shares that they’re growing into their own personalities.

“They like to take control a little bit and get in front of the camera these days and be goofy and kinda take over,” she explained with a laugh.

This season brings dance recitals, camping fun, mechanical bull rides and even a Dad-inspired “Yes Day” complete with sweet treats and lots of animals.

“We got to have candy for breakfast and cotton candy!” Riley gushed. “And Daddy kissed a giraffe!” Ava added.

Now in middle school, big sis Blayke is also blossoming into a confident and helpful 12-year-old.

In the season premiere, she even wants to throw her own Friendsgiving party as she navigates sixth grade.

“OutDaughtered” airs Tuesdays at 9PM ET/PT on TLC.

WATCH: ‘OutDaughtered’ Stars Danielle & Adam Busby Prepare To Send The Quints To Kindergarten (EXCLUSIVE)