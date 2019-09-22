Padma Lakshmi Brings 9-Year-Old Daughter Krishna As Date To The 2019 Emmy Awards

Padma Lakshmi had a very special plus-one by her side at the 2019 Emmy Awards!

The “Top Chef” host, whose long-running Bravo hit is nominated for Outstanding Competition Program, made a mother-daughter date night out of the award show by bringing her daughter Krishna.

The duo was spotted holding hands on their way inside, with the 9-year-old wearing a halter dress and black sandals. Padma’s mini-me’s attendance made their night extra special, as Krishna is rarely seen out on the carpet with her mom.

When it came time to pose for photos, Krishna let her mom take center stage. The TV star stunned in curve-hugging mint Christian Siriano gown, which featured a mid-length cape. She accessorized her look with dangling earrings, a statement ring and a geometric gold clutch.

Padma’s night out with Krishna comes as “Top Chef” gets its 13th consecutive Emmy nomination. The competition program last took home the trophy in 2010.