Padma Lakshmi Leaving ‘Top Chef’ After 17 Years

“Top Chef” is facing a shakeup in the kitchen.

Padma Lakshmi, the longtime host of the Bravo cooking competition show announced on Friday that she will be leaving after its 20th season. The newest season, “Top Chef: World All-Stars” will be ending on June 8th.

In a heartfelt Instagram post, Padma reflected being on the show for the last 17 years and shared some insight into her decision.

“After much soul searching, I have made the difficult decision to leave Top Chef. Having completed a glorious 20th season as host and exec producer, I am extremely proud to have been a part of building such a successful show and of the impact it has had in the worlds of television and food,” she wrote.

Adding, “After 17 years, many of the cast and crew are like family to me and I will miss working alongside them dearly. I feel it’s time to move and need to make space for Taste The Nation, my books and other creative pursuits. I am deeply thankful to all of you for so many years of love and support.”

Padma has been hosting the show with head judge Tom Colicchio and Gail Simmons. She also was the host of Hulu’s “Taste the Nation” which just finished its second season.

Being a TV host isn’t Padma’s only role, she’s also a mom to 13-year-old Krishna. In March, the mother-daughter duo stepped out for a rare red carpet. The pair attended the Endometriosis Foundation of America’s 11th Annual Blossom Ball in New York City. The duo both rocked all black looks, and Krishna opted for a black choker necklace and a chic updo while her famous mom accessorized with a flower hair piece near her ear while wearing her hair down in long, flowing curls.

