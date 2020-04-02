Padma Lakshmi’s 10-Year-Old Daughter Directs Her In TikTok Dance Video In Quarantine

Go Padma! It looks like the “Top Chef” host is a force to be reckoned with in the kitchen and on the dance floor.

The cookbook author has been spending some of her time in quarantine catching up on TikTok trends, with her daughter Krishna as her teacher. The 10-year-old gave her mom the lowdown on the platform and even directed her in a fun dance video.

Krishna had a hand in every part of the creative process: she hatched the concept and picked a cute, olive green negligee as Padma’s outfit. Plus, she was her mom’s camerawoman, capturing her every dance move.

But Padma made one important pick: Fleetwood Mac‘s “Dreams” as her background music.

She shared the finished product on Twitter and wrote, “When your daughter painstakingly teaches you a TikTok dance on the eighteenth day of the quarantine… concept, shooting & wardrobe choice: #little hands” – that’s her nickname for her daughter. Music choice: me.”

When your daughter painstakingly teaches you a tiktok dance on the 18th day of the quarantine… concept, shooting & wardrobe choice: #littlehands music choice: me pic.twitter.com/HeNuIDweAW — Padma Lakshmi (@PadmaLakshmi) March 31, 2020

On Instagram, Padma showed off a different version of her video set to a slightly more TikTok-trendy song: Doja Cat’s “Candy.” She also confessed that she didn’t have her moves down the moment Krishna picked up the camera.

“This took precisely 29 takes,” she admitted, adding a laughing emoji.

While Krishna is teaching her mom some new skills in quarantine, Padma is doing the same for her. The proud mom has made her little girl her sous chef in the kitchen, recruiting her help as she whips up polenta, soups, tacos and more.

Padma and Krishna make an amazing mother-daughter duo, whether they’re stuck inside or in front of flashing cameras. The Bravo star took her little one to her very first red carpet at the 2019 Emmy Awards and told Access Hollywood why she made the perfect choice as her plus-one.

“She’s nine and she’s never been on a red carpet,” she said. “She gets to deal with her mom going away for work and working long hours and having to do her homework on set, so I feel like she should also get some of the glamour.”

WATCH: Padma Lakshmi’s 9-Year-Old Daughter Makes Red Carpet Debut: ‘She Should Also Get Some Of The Glamour’

