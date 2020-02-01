Pamela Anderson And Jon Peters End Marriage Just 12 Days After Saying ‘I Do’

It’s over!

Pamela Anderson and her new husband, hot shot movie producer Jon Peters, have called it quits less than two weeks after their surprise wedding.

“I have been moved by the warm reception to Jon and my union,” the actress said in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter.

“We would be very grateful for your support as we take some time apart to re-evaluate what we want from life and from one another. Life is a journey and love is a process. With that universal truth in mind, we have mutually decided to put off the formalization of our marriage certificate and put our faith in the process. Thank you for respecting our privacy.”

A source also told the publication that the newlyweds have yet to file the legal paperwork for a marriage certificate following their Jan. 20 nuptials.

News of the breakup comes just weeks after their secret marriage made headlines.

“Pamela has never seen her full potential as an artist. She has yet to shine in a real way. There is much more to her than meets the eye, or I wouldn’t love her so much,” the “Star Is Born” producer told The Hollywood Reporter after the pair got hitched.

Adding, “There are beautiful girls everywhere. I could have my pick, but — for 35 years — I’ve only wanted Pamela. She makes me wild — in a good way. She inspires me. I protect her and treat her the way she deserves to be treated.”

The duo briefly dated in the mid-’80s after meeting at the Playboy Mansion.

This was both Pamela and Jon’s fifth marriage.