Paris Hilton Reveals Plans For Son Phoenix’s First Birthday & Talks Grey Goose Partnership

Paris Hilton is loving life with her husband Carter Reum and son Phoenix Reum.

“I love being a mom,” she told Access Hollywood in a new interview. “This has been such a beautiful experience. He just lights up my world. Nothing makes me happier. It’s just amazing all the memories that Carter and I are building together in this beautiful life. I just couldn’t be happier.”

Although she has only been a mom for nine months, she is already planning her sons first birthday party in January.

“I want to have a petting zoo and just invite all of the cousins over and his friends and just have a really memorable time,” she said.

As for his latest milestones—Paris told Access he is taking swimming and music classes!

“In the music classes, we have all of the cousins come over with their babies. We have it at my house,” she said. “All the kids just kind of hold tambourines, they have all these neon lights and all these different toys and kind of just have music blasting. It’s really cute watching them all together.”

Phoenix appears to be getting a lot of family time in, but the “Paris in Love” star told Access he hasn’t had any A-list playdates just yet.

Phoenix is not the only one keeping busy. When Paris isn’t running around after her son, she has another impressive title—Creative Director of Martini Cocktails for Grey Goose!

For the businesswoman adding this new endeavor was a no-brainer.

“I’ve always loved martinis,” the Grey Goose paid spokesperson told Access Hollywood. “What I love about this product is they made it so simple. You have everything in the bottle, so all you do is stir, shake, pour and enjoy.”

The Grey Goose Classic Martini Cocktail has everything you need, from the vodka to the French vermouth. And soon, Paris will show off her impressive mixology skills in an ad for the cocktails new campaign which comes out in November.