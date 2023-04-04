Paris Hilton Cradles Baby Boy Phoenix In Adorable New Photos: ‘My Whole Heart’

Paris Hilton is loving new mom life!

The heiress, 42, cradled newborn son Phoenix in a trio of adorable photos shared to Paris’ Instagram page this week.

“My whole heart,” she wrote in her caption, adding a heart-eyes emoji and the hashtag “#MommyMonday.”

The black-and-white snaps show Paris and her little boy nuzzling and gazing into one another’s eyes in one shot, and another in which Phoenix snuggles against his mom’s chest.

Paris has been glowing since announcing her son’s birth earlier this year and she later reflected on his name in an episode of her “This Is Paris” podcast, revealing that she’d had it in mind for many years.

“Phoenix has a few good pop culture reference points, but more importantly it’s the bird that flames out and then rises from the ashes to fly again,” she said. “I want my son to grow up knowing that disaster and triumph go around and come around throughout our lives. And that this should give us great hope for the future.”

Paris is looking forward to what’s ahead for her family after taking a poignant look at her past for her recent bestseller, “Paris: The Memoir.”

The author recently spoke with Access Hollywood about the tell-all and shared her hope for how Phoenix will react to her book when he’s older.

“I know he’ll be very proud of his mom one day for being brave and for using her voice to help others,” Paris explained. “I feel like my story is really important and it’s going to help a lot of people and let people know that they are not alone … and also make an impact on the troubled teen industry.”

— Erin Biglow