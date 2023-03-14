Paris Hilton Says Son Phoenix Will Be ‘Proud’ Of Her Being ‘Brave’ In New Memoir

Paris Hilton wants to make her son proud!

The 42-year-old opened up to Access Hollywood about her new tell-all, “Paris: The Memoir” and shared how she hopes her newborn son Phoenix will view her story one day.

“I know he’ll be very proud of his mom one day for being brave and for using her voice to help others,” Paris explained. “I feel like my story is really important and it’s going to help a lot of people and let people know that they are not alone … and also make an impact on the troubled teen industry.”

Paris, who welcomed her first child via surrogate with husband Carter Reum earlier this year, also shared her reaction to the book’s success so far.

“I feel so proud, I see we’re No. 1 everywhere, all the reviews are coming in, it’s been phenomenal. So, this has just been an incredible time,” she told Access Hollywood.

“Paris: The Memoir” is out now.