Paris Hilton Sets Record Straight On Pregnancy Rumors: ‘Not Yet’

Paris Hilton isn’t gonna be a mama just yet!

After reports circulated online claiming that the 40-year-old was expecting her first kiddo with fiancé Carter Reum, Paris set the record straight on a new episode of her podcast “This is Paris.”

“The only thing in the oven at the moment is my ‘Sliving Lasagna'” she shared.

The reality star also shared that she is planning on waiting until after her 2022 wedding to conceive a baby, but wants to a baby girl named London and a boy named after a city or country.

This isn’t the first time Paris has been open about her journey to motherhood. Back in January, the socialite opened up about her desire to start a family. She revealed during “The Trend Reporter with Mara” podcast that she began the IVF process after receiving advice from her famous friend Kim Kardashian.

Paris also shared that she and Carter were hoping for twins, “We have been doing the IVF, so I can pick twins if I like. Kim [Kardashian] is actually the one who told me about that. I didn’t even know anything about it. I’m happy that she told me that advice and introduced me to her doctor.”

Paris and Carter got engaged on a private island in February surrounded by their family and friends. “I am excited about this next chapter and having such a supportive partner,” Paris told Vogue at the time. “Our relationship is one of equals. We make each other better people. He was absolutely worth the wait!”

In 2018, Paris told Access Hollywood host Kit Hoover how many children she would like to have in the future, “I think 2 or 3. I loved having a sister, my brothers. I think it’s being an only child would be hard so I definitely want to have at least 2 but probably 3.”

