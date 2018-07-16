Paris Jackson Says She Came Out When She Was 14 In A Flurry Of Tweets

Paris Jackson is setting the record straight about her sexuality.



The 20-year-old starlet took to Twitter to call out recent reports that she "recently came out." Paris tweeted back that she's been out since she was 14 and has been spotted kissing numerous women over the past six years.

In the first tweet, Paris responded to a story from the Toronto Sun that she had come out as bi-sexual. "EVERYONE HAS KNOWN FOR YEARS I CAME OUT WHEN I WAS 14 WTF," Paris tweeted.