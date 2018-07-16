Paris Jackson Says She Came Out When She Was 14 In A Flurry Of Tweets

Paris Jackson is setting the record straight about her sexuality.
The 20-year-old starlet took to Twitter to call out recent reports that she "recently came out." Paris tweeted back that she's been out since she was 14 and has been spotted kissing numerous women over the past six years.
In the first tweet, Paris responded to a story from the Toronto Sun that she had come out as bi-sexual. "EVERYONE HAS KNOWN FOR YEARS I CAME OUT WHEN I WAS 14 WTF," Paris tweeted.
She continued to tweet on the topic. "like how many pictures are there with me kissing females?????? jesus i can count pics of at least 4 different girls that were leaked in the past 6 years. WHY IS THIS A THING."
Next, Paris switched gears and responded to an InStyle story that explained how an ex might be a psychopath.
"if you have a relationship with someone for over 6 months, besides the intimacy, you guys were probably best friends for 6 months. why throw away a best friendship that lasted that long just because the intimacy doesn’t work anymore? science is stupid," Paris tweeted at the mag.
And then she switched back to her conversation on her sexuality, sharing that she's always referred to the LGBTQ community as her "fellow community" and this is not the first time she's come out.
"how many times have i publicly referred to the community as “my fellow LGBTQ+”? like even on stage. i’ve been apart of the community for years. i even mentioned having crushes on girls when i was 8 in a magazine before. i’ve been caught kissing girls in public. this is not news…," Paris added.
Paris has had a rumored months-long relationship with model Cara Delevingne. While the duo haven't been spotted on each other's social media profiles recently, they had previously been showing up on each other's Instagram since fall 2017 and even hit a couple parties together.
WATCH: Paris Jackson Pens Touching Tribute To Late Grandfather Joe Jackson