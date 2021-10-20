Partial Human Remains Found Near Possessions Belonging To Brian Laundrie

The search for Brian Laundrie may have reached a breakthrough.

What appeared to be partial human remains were found near what could be items belonging to the missing fugitive, a senior law enforcement official told NBC News on Wednesday.

The discovery was made at the Carlton Reserve inside Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park in Florida, where Laundrie’s parents were looking for their son. The North Port Police Department has been conducting searches in the 25,000-acre wildlife refuge for weeks, per NBC News.

Laundrie family attorney Steven Bertolino told reporters that authorities joined Chris and Roberta Laundrie in their Wednesday search and located items that are believed to be Laundrie’s.

“The FBI and NPPD were informed last night of Brian’s parents’ intentions, and they met Chris and Roberta there this morning,” Bertolino said in a statement. “After a brief search off a trail that Brian frequented, some articles belonging to Brian were found. As of now, law enforcement is conducting a more thorough investigation of that area.”

NBC News’ law enforcement source said that DNA testing among other tests are likely to follow. As of Wednesday afternoon, there is no confirmation that the apparent remains are connected to Laundrie.

Laundrie, 23, has been missing since mid-September, after he returned home alone to Florida in the middle of a cross-country road trip with fiancée Gabby Petito.

Her family had reported her disappearance on Sept. 11 and her body was found in Grand Teton National Park a week later, following a nationwide search. Initial autopsy results released on Sept. 21 ruled Petito’s death a homicide. She was laid to rest near her hometown of Holbrook, N.Y., on Sept. 26.

Earlier this month, Petito’s cause of death was confirmed to be strangulation. Teton County coroner Dr. Brent Blue shared the news during a press conference, revealing that the 22-year-old died 3 to 4 weeks before her remains were found.

Laundrie has been named a person of interest in Petito’s case but is not an official suspect. He is currently wanted on a federal warrant for alleged fraudulent use of a Capital One debit card.

His family claims they last saw him on Sept. 14, when they believe he went to Carlton Reserve on a camping trip.

— Erin Biglow