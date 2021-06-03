Pat Sajak ‘Couldn’t Be Prouder’ As Son Graduates From Medical School

Pat Sajak is one proud papa!

On Monday’s episode of “Wheel Of Fortune,” the show’s longtime host revealed the exciting news that his son, Patrick, graduated from medical school.

“Do you mind if I do a little parental bragging here?” Pat said to co-host Vanna White. “So you know my son, Patrick, you’ve known him all his life. Well he’s made it through medical school, and he is now officially Dr. Sajak, and we are very thrilled about that.

“The only troubling part is that he insists that I call him Dr. Sajak,” Pat joked.

Pat and wife Lesly Sajak also share one other child, Maggie, who shared her own congratulatory message on Instagram for her older sibling. “My big brother officially became a doctor today, and I am the MOST proud. Congrats @patricksajak, MD,” she wrote alongside a photo.

“Lesly and I couldn’t be prouder,” Pat added during his sweet TV moment. “Anyway, congratulations son.”

