Patricia Arquette Remembers Late Sister During Emmys Speech: ‘I’m In Mourning Every Day Of My Life’

Patricia Arquette is bittersweet over her Emmy win.

The actress remembered her late sister during her heartfelt Emmy Awards acceptance speech for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie for her role as Dee Dee Blanchard in the Hulu anthology series, “The Act.”

Patricia expressed how grateful she is to still be working at 50-years-old and “to be getting the best parts of my life.”

But it wasn’t all smiles for the two-time Emmy winner. She admitted that she still mourns the death of her younger sister, Alexis Arquette who passed away from HIV-related cardiac arrest on September 11, 2016.

“In my heart, it’s so sad, I lost my sister Alexis and trans people are still being persecuted. I’m in mourning every day of my life, Alexis…I will be the rest of my life for you until we change the world until trans people are not persecuted,” Patricia tearfully said.

“Give them jobs. They’re human beings, let’s give them jobs. Let’s get rid of this bias we have everywhere,” she added.

Laverne Cox gave Patricia a standing ovation and she wiped away tears, clearly moved by the actress’ emotional speech.

The Arquette family have created the Alexis Arquette Family Foundation and The Alexis Project in her memory to offer support and programs for the LGBTQ+ community.