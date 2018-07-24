Paul McCartney Crosses Abbey Road In London & Fans Absolutely Go Bonkers

Paul McCartney crosses Abbey Road! (Credit: Instagram)
Paul McCartney took a very important walk across Abbey Road this week, and fans went absolutely bonkers over the video!
The Beatles singer decided to cross Abbey Road — made famous as the cover art of his Abbey Road album with the Beatles — in honor of the 49th anniversary of the album. The legendary singer and his daughter Mary decided to recreate the iconic street crossing moment in front of tons of people in London on Monday.
His other daughter, Stella McCartney and her pal Liv Tyler were also on hand for the awesome stunt.
Naturally, the 76-year-old singer was greeted with cheers and total merriment as he took a stride across the famous road outside of Abbey Road Studios.
Stella shared this video on her Instagram account before the big street crossing stunt.
Mary shared a video of her own and captioned it, "Why did the Beatle cross the Abbey Road 🚶🏽♂️."
The best part about this whole thing? Paul made it a family affair!