Paul Sorvino, ‘Goodfellas’ & ‘Rome & Juliet’ Actor, Dead at 83

Hollywood has lost a legend.

Paul Sorvino, best known for his iconic mobster role in “Goodfellas,” passed away on Monday morning from natural causes. He was 83.

Paul’s wife Dee Dee Sorvino announced the heartbreaking news on twitter, writing quote, “I am completely devastated. The love of my life & the most wonderful man who has ever lived is gone . I am heartbroken.”

Dee Dee, who married the late star in 2014, also noted that there would never be another Paul Sorvino, in a separate statement, which was shared with Access Hollywood.

“Our hearts are broken, there will never be another Paul Sorvino, he was the love of my life and one of the greatest performers to ever grace the screen and stage,” Dee Dee said.

Paul’s entertainment career spanned a half-century. He made his Broadway debut in 1964 in the musical “Bajour” and just six years later he snagged his first movie role in “Where’s Poppa.”

Paul went on to appear in countless numbers of Hollywood hits … including Baz Luhrmann’s “Romeo and Juliet” and appearing in 31 episodes of “Law & Order.”

But he might be best known for playing Paul Cicero in Martin Scorsese’s “Goodfellas.”

The late star is survived by his wife Dee Dee and his three children from his first marriage, including Academy Award-winning actor Mira Sorvino, and 5 grandkids,