Paul Walker and Vin Diesel’s Daughters Hug In Sweet Photo: ‘With My Angel’

The “Fast & Furious” family are a close-knit group on-and-off the screen, even for the actor’s children.

Meadow Walker, daughter of late Paul Walker shared a sweet photo with Vin Diesel’s 11-year-old daughter, Hania Sinclair.

She captioned the photo hugging Hania writing, “With my angel.” The 20-year-old often shares tributes and memories about her father who died in 2013 when he was involved in a high-speed car accident.

View this post on Instagram with my angel A post shared by Meadow Walker (@meadowwalker) on Aug 29, 2019 at 7:32pm PDT

Meadow isn’t the only person who regularly has Paul on her mind. Vin regularly shares thoughts about the late actor to keep his memory alive. He even named his 4-year-old daughter Pauline after him.

After his daughter was born Vin explained to TODAY, “There’s no other person that I’m thinking about as I’m cutting this umbilical cord. I knew he was there and I felt like, you know, a way to keep his memory a part of my memory, a part of my would.”