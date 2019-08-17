Paul Walker’s Daughter Pays Rare Tribute To Late Actor With Never-Before-Seen Pic

Paul Walker’s daughter is looking back fondly on his memory in a rare and touching way.

Meadow Walker shared what appeared to be a never-before-seen photo of the late actor smiling while taking an outdoor dip with a wild pig She kept her Instagram caption brief, writing simply, “thinking of you xx” to let the snap speak mostly for itself.

Paul’s “Fast & Furious” family took notice of the candid pic and exchanged heartwarming comments with the 20-year-old.

“I love this picture,” Jordana Brewster wrote, adding a pink heart emoji.

“Me too! & I love you,” Meadow replied, which prompted hundreds of likes from followers.

Tyrese, meanwhile, marveled over the post and how it reflected what really mattered to his friend and co-star.

“Animal and Ocean lover!!! Never seen this pic! So cool!” he wrote.

Meadow’s Instagram fans hadn’t seen Paul on her feed since September 12, 2017, when she honored him on what would have been his 44th birthday.

She’s been more active on social media overall in recent weeks, sharing a stunning and fresh-faced selfie just one day before her new tribute to Paul.

The actor passed away in a car crash on Nov. 30, 2013, when he was on a break from filming “Furious 7.” He was only 40 years old, and Meadow just 15. She has since co-founded the Paul Walker Foundation, which aids in sea and wildlife conservation efforts.

— Erin Biglow