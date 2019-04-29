Paula Abdul Will Close Out The 2019 Billboard Music Awards With 6-Minute Medley! (Exclusive)

Paula Abdul will make her mark on the 2019 Billboard Music Awards — straight up!

Access can exclusively reveal the legendary pop singer will close out the award show on May 1 with a six-minute medley of her greatest hits, including “Straight Up,” “Opposites Attract” and “Cold Hearted.”

Paula rehearsed yesterday in Las Vegas and she is continuing to prepare in Los Angeles before Wednesday night. Her routine is so heavy on choreography that they had to bring in a stunt supervisor. This will be the 56-year-old’s first award show performance since the 1990 American Music Awards.

Recording artist and dancer Paula Abdul rehearses for the 2019 Billboard Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 28, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Paula joins a top-notch slate of performers at the 2019 Billboard Music Awards, which will be hosted by Kelly Clarkson. The Jonas Brothers, Madonna, Ciara, Halsey, Dan + Shay and Tori Kelly will all hit the stage.

Plus, Taylor Swift will debut her new single “ME!” when she opens the BBMAs with Brendan Urie of Panic! at the Disco. Get excited, people!

— Gabi Duncan

