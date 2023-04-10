Paulina Porizkova Celebrates 58th Birthday With Nude Photo In Bed

Fifty-eight and fabulous! Paulina Porizkova just keeps getting better with age.

The supermodel capped off her recent birthday celebration with a jaw-dropping nude photo on Monday, smiling in bed while rocking her natural silver locks.

“I begin my 58th year with nothing but sunshine and a smile,” she wrote on Instagram. “And the hope that the best is yet to come, and nothing but gratitude for all that has brought me here to the now.”

Paulina added a string of cheeky hashtags to her post including “#greypride” and “#betweenjloandbettywhite,” the latter of which has a reported backstory.

According to multiple publications, the bestselling author said in a 2020 interview with “CBS Sunday Morning” that she believes women over 50 often find themselves in a “dead zone” after they’ve passed the Jennifer Lopez stage of “looking fabulous” and haven’t yet reached the icon status of a beloved veteran like Betty.

Paulina has been forthcoming about her attitude toward aging gracefully in the public eye and maintains a refreshing sense of humor while keeping it real.

During her birthday festivities in Morocco, she shared a makeup-free selfie alongside a funny caption.

“What I look like from below, wearing my prescription glasses that shrink my eyeballs down to peas, with no makeup, while trying to do a selfie with our incredible ceiling in our rented Air B&B,” she wrote, teasing, “Hope the BF doesn’t see this one! 🤣”

