‘PAW Patrol Live! At Home’ Is Bringing Family Fun Virtually This Weekend

Calling all “PAW Patrol” fans!

“PAW Patrol Live! At Home” is hitting screens on April 24 and 25th and brining family fun entertainment to your television screens at home.

“As we look forward to a return to normalcy and welcoming families back to our live events, we continue to invest in innovative ways to grow our Nickelodeon Experiences business during these unprecedented times. With ‘PAW Patrol Live! At Home’ we’ve produced a one-of-a-kind co-viewing event that allows us to recreate the communal theater experience and give families a way to connect with not only fan favorite Nick characters, but their loved ones as well” Nickelodeon Strategy Executive Vice President Amy Hyland said in a statement.

“This virtual interactive adventure will be an exciting extension of the top-rated animated TV series, challenging audiences imaginations and senses, while teaching the importance of teamwork.”

Fans of the franchise will get to experience a pre-show with a dance-along video as well as have their kids enjoy the “Cheer Squad Chicken,” an AR avatar as well as a “PupPad.”

“PAW Patrol Live! At Home” will be available Sat, April 24th and Sun, April 25th at: 7am PT/10am ET, 9am PT/12pm ET and 2pm PT/5pm ET.