Pedro Pascal Shares Gratitude For Bella Ramsey In Sweet Moment After SAG Awards Win: ‘This Is For Them’

Pedro Pascal is sharing his gratitude for his co-star Bella Ramsey after his win at the 2024 SAG Awards.

“The Last of Us” star won the award for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series – an honor that took him by surprise!

“I was very f***ing surprised. I wasn’t expecting it,” he told Access Hollywood backstage at the award show.

“I was completely shocked, and I probably left hundreds of people out that I should thank, particularly not getting a chance to shoutout Bella Ramsey, who I wouldn’t be able to even have a character without their company, their guidance and their empathy. So, this is for them,” Pedro added.

Bella and Pedro star alongside each other as Ellie and Joel in “The Last of Us” and have developed a close friendship working together.

Bella was also nominated at the SAG Awards for their performance in the hit HBO series, and the duo scored a nod for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series as well.