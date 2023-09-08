Pee-Wee Herman Star Paul Reubens’ Cause Of Death Revealed

Paul Reubens’ cause of death has been revealed, months after his shocking death.

The beloved children’s icon, best known for his alter ego Pee-Wee Herman, died from acute myelogenous leukemia, according to his death certificate which was obtained by Access Hollywood. The late actor also had metastatic lung cancer.

Reubens was 70 years old when he died on July 30, 2023.

The actor’s Instagram page announced the sad news and revealed he had been battling cancer for the last six years.

“Last night we said farewell to Paul Reubens, an iconic American actor, comedian, writer and producer whose beloved character Pee-wee Herman delighted generations of children and adults with his positivity, whimsy and belief in the importance of kindness. Paul bravely and privately fought cancer for years with his trademark tenacity and wit. A gifted and prolific talent, he will forever live in the comedy pantheon and in our hearts as a treasured friend and man of remarkable character and generosity of spirit,” the caption read.

The post also included a personal quote from Reubens himself in which he addressed fans who weren’t aware of his health issues.

“Please accept my apology for not going public with what I’ve been facing the last six years. I have always felt a huge amount of love and respect from my friends, fans and supporters. I have loved you all so much and enjoyed making art for you,” his message read.

Reubens starred as Pee-Wee in classic ’80s movies including “Pee-Wee’s Big Adventure” directed by Tim Burton, and the legendary kids’ program “Pee-Wee’s Playhouse,” which aired from 1986 to 1990.

He also appeared alongside Johnny Depp in 2002’s “Blow” as Penguin’s father in Fox’s Batman prequel series “Gotham.”