Penn Badgley And Wife Domino Kirke Welcome Baby Boy!

Penn Badgley is a dad for the first time!

The 33-year-old actor has welcomed his first child with wife, Domino Kirke. Domino announced the big news on her Instagram account on Sunday.

“His heart shaped home ❣️ #40dayspostpartum #placentaart,” Domino captioned the photo, which appears to be a painting of a womb that was created using her placenta.

The musician, 36, also shared an intimate photo on her Instagram Story, where she is sleeping next to her newborn son.

Domino, who is also a doula now, is already a mom to 10-year-old Cassius Riley with ex Morgan O’Kane, but this is her first child with her husband, Penn. The couple first announced the news of Domino’s pregnancy in February after revealing that Domino had suffered previous miscarriages.

“On the road again… pregnancy after loss is whole other thing. After two miscarriages in a row we were ready to call it. I stopped trusting my body and started to accept the fact that I was done,” she wrote on Instagram. “As a birth attendant, I’ve seen and heard it all. It takes everything I’ve got to detach lovingly from the losses I’ve been present for and be in my own experience.”

Detailing her pregnancy experience in her 20s she wrote, “When I was pregnant at 25, I knew nothing. I had no community. I dove in blissfully unaware about birth and its mysteries. Now, with 10 years worth of experience to pull from, I treasure my birth community and the knowledge I have.”

RELATED: Penn Badgley And Wife Domino Kirke Pregnant With First Child Together After Two Miscarriages

And from the looks of it, the pregnancy journey was happy from there on out. In May, Domino shared a photo of her cradling her baby bump, which was captured by her hubby.

Congratulations to the happy couple for welcoming a baby boy into the world!