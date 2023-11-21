‘Percy Jackson’ Star Logan Lerman Is Engaged To Longtime Partner Ana Corrigan

Lorgan Lerman put a ring on it!

The “Percy Jackson” star and his girlfriend of three years Ana Corrigan are engaged.

The ceramics artist revealed the exciting news on Instagram on Nov. 21 flaunting her engagement ring in a video writing, “That’s Mrs Logie to you.”

Her loved up post also included a photo of the pair kissing in two photo booth strips.

Her fiancé, Logan, commented on the sweet post writing, “Love you sweetie.”

Their friends quickly swarmed the post expressing their excitement over the news.

Logan’s “Bullet Train” co-star Joey King sweetly wrote, “My favorites,” while singer Gracie Adams commented, “So sweet.”

Logan and Ana have been together for three years but keep their relationship on the down low.

However, back in December 2021, “The Perks of Being a Wallflower” star gushed over his then girlfriend on social media.

“Yesterday was my best friend’s birthday. She truly makes every day better and brighter. I wake up every morning feeling like the luckiest guy in the world knowing I have this one in my life. This bday we learned how to ski. Here’s to many more adventures together. Love you, Anita,” he wrote on Instagram.