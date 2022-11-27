Pete Davidson & Emily Ratajkowski Smile As They Sit Courtside At Knicks Game Together

Pete Davidson and Emily Ratajkowski are continuing to fuel romance rumors with their latest outing!

The “Saturday Night Live” alum and the supermodel attended the New York Knicks game together on Sunday night.

The pair enjoyed beers as they sat courtside, and they couldn’t stop smiling as they posed for photos shared by the team’s official Instagram account.

Emily wore a brown North Face puffer coat, jeans and boots, while Pete kept casual in a sweatshirt, sweatpants and sneakers.

Relationship rumors surrounding the comedian and the “My Body” author first sparked earlier this month.

A source close to Emily recently told E! News, “Emily is super into Pete right now. It’s still very new, but they have been in nonstop communication and she just went out with him to celebrate his birthday and wanted to make him feel special.”

Their insider added, “It’s a chill relationship so far. There’s no pressure to make it exclusive, but she really likes him. Pete is charming and winning her over for sure.”

The pair have yet to publicly comment on their connection. Access Hollywood previously reached out to reps for Emily and Pete for comment.

Their night out at the Knicks game comes more than three months after Pete and girlfriend Kim Kardashian broke up after less than a year of dating.

Emily is also coming off a recent split. In July, news broke that the brunette beauty and husband Sebastian Bear McClard had gone their separate ways after four years of marriage.