Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez Are Married!

Seems like congratulations are in order for Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez!

The couple tied the knot in a secret wedding this weekend.

The singer’s rep shared some details about the big day to People telling the publication, “They got married. It was tiny and intimate — less than 20 people. The room was so happy and full of love. The couple and both families couldn’t be happier.”

Access Hollywood has reached out to Ariana’s reps for confirmation.

Ariana gushed over her love in April when she shared romantic new snaps of the pair snuggling by a fire and embracing in the moonlight.

Ari added a cute tribute to Dalton in her caption, writing, “!!! my heart my person !!! thank u so much for being u.”

The music superstar revealed their engagement in December with an Instagram announcement, giving fans a peek at the stunning sparkler she received from her now-fiancé – and a few looks at the soon-to-be Mr. and Mrs. looking understandably smitten!

The singer also shared her excitement in a brief but romantic caption, writing, “Forever n then some.”

Ariana and her real estate agent beau reportedly started dating last year and made their public debut in May, appearing together in the music video for Ari and Justin Bieber’s duet, “Stuck With U.”

Following the engagement news a source told People that the bride and groom weren’t the only ones over the moon about their new chapter, saying the pair “couldn’t be happier, they’re just so excited.”

Adding, “This is a happy time for them, both sets of parents are thrilled.”

Ari’s manager Scooter Braun also penned a heartfelt note for the pair, writing, “Congrats to these two amazing souls. Ari we love you and could not be happier for you. Dalton you are a lucky man.”

Ariana was previously engaged to “Saturday Night Live” star Pete Davidson. After their 2018 split, the 27-year-old was said to have wanted a less public relationship and she appeared to deliberately keep things with Dalton away from the spotlight.

